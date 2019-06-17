Menu
Jordan Baker-Moller sent in this photo for our Cover Photo competition and through sheer people power, he took the win and is over cover star for the next month.
News

COVER PHOTO: See who has been crowned this months cover star

Maddelin McCosker
by
17th Jun 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT MAY be the upset of the century for some, but for one Rockhampton man it is the win of a lifetime.

Jordan Baker-Moller's attempts to hijack The Morning Bulletin's Facebook Cover Photo competition proved successful after his stunning photograph was voted the winner of the monthly competition for this month.

With help from friends and strangers alike, the Boathouse venue manager was a firm favourite from the beginning but could only hold down second position for the majority of the competition.

In a last minute swing, Mr Baker-Moller's photo surged to the front of the pack and now we are stuck with his photo on our Facebook page for the month.

Jordan's photo was just one of almost 200 pictures submitted for our Cover Photo Competition for this month.

Be sure to have a look at the full gallery below and keep and eye out for more pictures in the paper.

facebook cover photo competition jordan baker-moller local faces reader photos the boathouse tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

