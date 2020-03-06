Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Winning bidder Sam Hargrave, with husband Phil Hargrave from Ray White Pomona Hinterland.
Winning bidder Sam Hargrave, with husband Phil Hargrave from Ray White Pomona Hinterland.
News

Coveted loo roll sells for $1600 at ‘competitive’ auction

Sunshine Coast Daily
6th Mar 2020 9:17 AM | Updated: 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POMONA real estate agent has snagged a precious role of triple ply toilet paper for $1610 at a competitive charity auction in Brisbane this week.

As part of Ray White's national real estate conference, UNITE 2020, the highly sought-after roll of triple ply became lot number four during the Queensland session's charity auction.

Chief auctioneer Mitch Peereboom said the single roll was hotly contested throughout the auction with bidding opening at $100 and going all the way to the winning $1610.

Ray White Pomona Hinterland's Sam Hargrave said she knew she would pay whatever was needed to secure the coveted toiletry item in an effort to support those affected by the recent bushfires.

"I'd rather help than be helped which is something my father always said and it's not about what we bought but the money going to a good cause," she said.

"Australia has been absolutely devastated by bushfires and I feel privileged to be able to do my part."

All proceeds from the charity auction will go to the real estate industry bushfire relief initiative Beyond the Bricks, which has so far raised more than $1.2 million to go to those in need.

Also included in the charity auction was a Ray White concierge package, corporate team car wash and one night's accommodation at the W Brisbane Hotel, which altogether raised just under $6000.

In total, more than $1.2 million has been raised so far by the industry-led fundraiser.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus ray white toilet paper toilet paper crisis
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        premium_icon Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        Property Born and bred Rocky locals Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have long dreamt of owning their home. Now, thanks to a new initiative from the Australian Government this...

        Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        premium_icon Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        News Eric Lewis was denied as a councillor candidate

        ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        premium_icon ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        Sport ‘We’ve worked really hard for this. The boys are pumped and they just want to get...