COVID-19: 800+ tested in CQ, latest on 3 new positive cases

CENTRAL Queensland confirmed its largest spike of COVID-19 cases to date on Monday with three new cases confirmed at Rockhampton Hospital.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed yesterday’s three cases had all travelled from overseas together and self-isolated upon their return to Rockhampton.

All three cases are from two families and they came into Rockhampton on multiple domestic flights from interstate.

All three cases and immediate family are in mandatory quarantine in their homes and are being monitored by police.

Ms Lauga said a couple of days after they got home, they started to develop symptoms.

They called Rockhampton Hospital to alert them and then and presented at the hospital where staff were prepared for their arrival with PPE and secluded areas.

Rockhampton’s first case, a 60-year-old man confirmed on Friday March 13, has left Rockhampton and returned home to Brisbane.

He has not yet been cleared of COVID-19 but he is no longer in the region after returning home by private transport.

Statewide, health authorities tested more than 19,000 people for COVID-19 yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 834 tests have been carried out in the CQHHS district – 530 through GPs and 321 at CQHHS emergency departments.

Of those tested locally, 790 returned negative, 40 are pending and four were positive cases.