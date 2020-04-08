COVID-19: $96M boost to CQ healthcare

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young (pictured with Barry O'Rourke MP) provides a COVID-19 update in Rockhampton on Wednesday

CENTRAL Queensland is set to receive up to $96m in additional funding as the region prepares for a potential outbreak of COVID-19.

The news was this afternoon announced by state Health Minister Steven Miles as he and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young visited Rockhampton.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service will receive the additional funding as the state furthers its management plan in response to growing concerns over the region’s preparedness.

It comes after the Palaszczuk Government last month revealed a massive $1.2 billion additional funding for Queensland health system and its intensive care capacity.

Minster Miles said CQHHS could expect a share of that to be up to $96 million in additional funding, adding preventive measures had already been ramped up in the region some time ago.

Of the additional funding, $5.5 million will be allocated to support those at risk of domestic violence through the coronavirus lockdown.

He revealed an additional four paramedics had already been deployed to the region, and its public health unit which investigate contact tracing had tripled in size from 11 to 33 team members.

“There’s also plans in place to quadruple the intensive care capacity with CHHS and increase inpatient ward capacity by roughly and 200 beds.”

“They are very well prepared. All residents of Central Queensland should be very well assured that we are very well-equipped to take care of them if we do experience a COVID-19 outbreak.”

Mrs Young said the region’s healthcare system had responded promptly to her request to triple its hospital’s ventilator capacity.

“Here in Central Queensland, they’re ahead and they’ve now got four times the amount of ventilators compared to the normal capacity after my earlier requests to triple capacity.”

While the state recorded only nine new cases of COVID-19 overnight, Mr Miles reiterated it was important strict social distancing measures remained in place for the foreseeable future.

Despite growing calls for closures of regional Queensland, he said those discussions were not being had.

“The more recent social distancing measures really superseded those discussions,” he said.

“Now that we’ve limited all non-essential movements there’s not really any reason to discuss non-essential movements between regions because they are already essentially outlawed.”

However, flights continue to fly two and from regional centres daily and when asked for assurance that all those movements were essential, the lines became hazy.

“They’re only permitted to do that kind of travel within the state where it is essential … our police are checking that,” he said.

“(The police) are not checking everyone getting on and off those regional flights, they are checking all international arrivals, and as I understand it, domestic arrivals.”

It is however an expensive game of chance as people found to be partaking in any non-essential travel can be subject to $1300 on-the-spot fines or up $13,000 if you go to court.

Eleven of the state’s 943 total cases are currently in intensive care, while of Central Queensland’s eight confirmed cases, one is now considered to be recovered.

Four of the five Queenslanders who have passed due to complications with the virus were passengers of the ill-fated Ruby Princess cruise ship.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

Total confirmed cases to date:

Cairns and Hinterland – 32

Central Queensland – 8

Central West – 0

Darling Downs – 41

Gold Coast – 178

Mackay – 13

Metro North – 286

Metro South – 218

North West – 0

South West – 0

Sunshine Coast – 85

Torres and Cape – 0

Townsville – 23

West Moreton – 37

Wide Bay – 22

Overseas – 0

Total – 943