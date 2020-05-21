COVID-19: Another all clear for Rocky

A general view of the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre in Rockhampton, Queensland, Saturday, May 16, 2020. North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

There are no new coronavirus cases in Queensland while and it has almost been a week since an enrolled nurse at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday night.

That remains the only active case in the CQHHS district and is one of 12 active cases statewide.

Authorities have maintained they will not jump the gun on celebrations until the 14-day incubation period has run its course, but the signs are positive that Rockhampton may have avoided a catastrophic outbreak.

Queensland Health told The Morning Bulletin that investigations were ongoing and an action plan was still in place if more NRNC cases occurred.

“The current focus remains on controlling COVID-19 and reducing its spread and protecting North Rockhampton Nursing Centre residents and staff, and the community, from infection,” a spokesman said.

“This planning includes actions if a resident or staff member tests positive.”

The spokesman said the collection of evidence had begun and assured interviews with staff will be completed at the appropriate time.

“While in Rockhampton on Monday the Chief Health Officer donned full PPE to see first-hand the three residential wings at the nursing centre and spent considerable time in the Ivy Baker wing where the infected nurse, who was doing data input and had little interaction with residents or staff, worked,” he said.

“Precautionary testing of all residents continues, and the second round of tests completed on Monday and Tuesday were all negative. All staff have also tested negative.”

Queensland Health said as the matter involves a staff member, they were limited in what we can say until investigations were completed.

“Once the facts are known, we’ll publicly release what we can and appropriate action will be taken,” The QH spokesman said.