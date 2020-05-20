COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services, Steven Miles (left) is seen looking on as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during a press conference . (AAP Image/Darren England)

There are no new Cases in Central Queensland after a COVID-19 scare last week as a Nursing home staff member tested positive for the virus.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre staff and residents have undergone retesting and the one remaining staff member who was on leave has now been tested.

All results again returned negative and NRNC staff and residents will be tested every four days.

There was only one more Queensland case confirmed overnight in Brisbane's Metro North district.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the woman in her 70s had returned from overseas and had been in isolation.

On Friday, Chief health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the Rockhampton enrolled Nurse was infectious since, early May 3.

Dr Young said she was working in the centre until her positive test result returned on Thursday and exactly why that was allowed to happen is currently under investigation.

It is believed she contracted during a trip to Brisbane which was deemed essential travel, but she was not infectious on her departing or returning flight to Rockhampton. Queensland health confirmed those exact flight dates will not be released unless a public health alert is issued.

"There are no flights that she could have led to any transmission," Dr Young said on Friday.

Drive-in fever clinics remain in place at the Rockhampton Hospital, CQUniversity and the Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Dr Young said anyone in Rockhampton who had symptoms - no matter how mild - to visit the local fever clinic or their GP to get tested, and the testing capacity is there to do so.

There have been nine cases in total for the Central Queensland region with just one remaining active.

An investigation into the NRNC case is ongoing.