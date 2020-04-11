COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case confirmed

Queensland Health Services’ daily COVID-19 report appears to have missed Central Queensland’s latest case.

BMA confirmed today that a Rockhampton-based mine worker from the BMA Blackwater Mine tested positive to the virus last night.

The case however has not been added to the daily update of Central Queensland’s COVID-19 tally which remains at eight, as it has for several days.

A BMA spokeswoman said the worker has not been onsite at the Blackwater Mine since April 1 and had fallen ill after returning.

According to Queensland Health, there are no outstanding public health alerts for the Central Queensland Health district.

Statewide, only 9 more cases were confirmed today which has sparked optimism among authorities.

“We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that number of positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards,” Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working.

“We need to keep them up.”

The total confirmed cases for Queensland now stand at 974.

Mr Miles said 28 people were currently being treated in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19, 12 of whom were in intensive care units with all of them on ventilators.

Central Queenslanders have been observed adhering to calls to stay at home during Easter.