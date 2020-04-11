Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COVID-19
COVID-19
News

COVID-19: Another QLD Health inconsistency, one more CQ case confirmed

Jack Evans
11th Apr 2020 3:25 PM

Queensland Health Services’ daily COVID-19 report appears to have missed Central Queensland’s latest case.

BMA confirmed today that a Rockhampton-based mine worker from the BMA Blackwater Mine tested positive to the virus last night.

The case however has not been added to the daily update of Central Queensland’s COVID-19 tally which remains at eight, as it has for several days.

A BMA spokeswoman said the worker has not been onsite at the Blackwater Mine since April 1 and had fallen ill after returning.

According to Queensland Health, there are no outstanding public health alerts for the Central Queensland Health district.

Statewide, only 9 more cases were confirmed today which has sparked optimism among authorities.

“We did 2149 tests overnight, considering that number of positive is just nine, that is a positive testing rate of just 0.42 over the last 24 hours, incredibly low by global standards,” Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles said.

“That is because of our social distancing efforts, they are working.

“We need to keep them up.”

The total confirmed cases for Queensland now stand at 974.

Mr Miles said 28 people were currently being treated in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19, 12 of whom were in intensive care units with all of them on ventilators.

Central Queenslanders have been observed adhering to calls to stay at home during Easter.

coronavirusrockhampton covid-19 testing queensland health service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        premium_icon UPDATE: BMA confirms CQ miner is positive for COVID-19

        News BMA says contact tracing has been conducted with no abnormal results.

        Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Octogenarian continues studies amid COVID-19 crisis

        Community IF anyone is able to comprehend the challenges of coronavirus, it’s Rockhampton...

        CQ renters and landlords get help

        premium_icon CQ renters and landlords get help

        News RENTERS in Central Queensland can breath a sigh of relief as a new package to...

        CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        premium_icon CQ Uni’s big plans for global spice market

        Environment Australia reportedly spent US$1.37 million importing spices over a twelve month...