A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
A-League - Brisbane v Melbourne City
Sport

Covid-19 causing A-League chaos

by Marco Monteverde
27th May 2021 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:11 PM

Melbourne’s Covid-19 outbreak has put further strain on an A-League season needing to be completed by June 21.

With Victoria’s capital city going into a seven-day lockdown from Thursday night, the match scheduled for Saturday night between Premier’s Plate winners Melbourne City and the Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park has been postponed, with a replacement date yet to be announced.

A decision is yet to be made whether Monday night’s game between Western United and Macarthur FC, also at AAMI Park, will go ahead.

Friday night’s Western United-Melbourne Victory derby at the same venue will take place but without spectators present.

“We will continue to monitor the situation based on government and health advice in relation to other matches,” A-League boss Greg O’Rourke said.

With City, Sydney FC and Brisbane Roar having AFC Champions League commitments late next month, the A-League finals series needs to finish by Monday June 21, with a likely grand final date being Sunday, June 20.

