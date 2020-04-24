COVID-19: CQ update, anyone with symptoms can now be tested

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today. Picture: File

NO new cases of coronavirus were reported in Central Queensland yesterday.

However, for the second day in a row, Queensland had recorded two new cases of COVID-19.

Thursday's state total case numbers were revised yesterday, and the state total remained at 1,026, with 282 of those still active.

In Central Queensland, two cases remain active, while six others have since recovered. Health authorities report that both active cases were in isolation at home.

There hasn't been a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Central Queensland since April 1, where a woman from Yeppoon and woman from the Gladstone area where the latest to test positive to the virus.

Queensland Health's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said 959 of the 1026 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

"Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising," Dr Young said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Dr Young also announced yesterday that anyone in Queensland with any respiratory symptoms could now be tested across the state.

She said the state had the capacity to ramp up testing.

"We know that if you come forward and if you have COVID-19, the quicker you are to isolate yourself from the rest of the world, the better," she said.

She said 94,977 tests for COVID-19 had been undertaken in Queensland, with 2275 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.