COVID-19: CQ update, no new cases recorded for Queensland

It is the first time in 81 days that Queensland has not had a new case of COVID-19. Picture: File

CENTRAL Queensland remains at eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the state recorded no new cases today.

It is the first time in 81 days that Queensland has not had a new case of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases remained at 1019, with 20 people in hospital.

Seven of those are on ventilators in intensive care units across southeast Queensland. The remainder of active cases are recovering at home.

In Central Queensland, only two patients remain active with COVID-19, with six reportedly recovering from the virus on Saturday.

The state’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young thanked Queenslanders for playing their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“I would like to thank Queenslanders for their role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 by staying home and social distancing,” Dr Young said.

“It’s excellent news that we had no new cases in Queensland, and this is a clear indictor our social distancing measures are proving to be effective.”

Dr Young said 93 per cent of confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with someone who travelled overseas.

“We’ve seen very limited community transmission in Queensland, with only 40 cases where we don’t know the source of infection,” she said.

“This is a sign that we’re flattening the curve, but it’s not time to be complacent yet.’’

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus