There have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Central Queensland today. Photo: file
Health

COVID-19: CQ update, Queensland nears 1000 cases

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
14th Apr 2020 11:45 AM

NOTHING has changed for Central Queensland overnight, with no new cases of COVID-19 recorded for the region in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in CQ remains at nine, although one case has recovered.

All eight active cases are under quarantine in their respective homes.

Queensland has nearly hit 1000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 11 new cases confirmed overnight, raising the state total to 998.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared she will "smash" coronavirus in Queensland but warned against complacency towards current movement restrictions as the curve continues to flatten.

Ms Palaszczuk said the government is waiting on modelling for Queensland around how best to ease restrictions into the future.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland - 32

Central Queensland - 9

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 42

Gold Coast - 186

Mackay - 15

Metro North - 305

Metro South - 236

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 89

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 23

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 24

Overseas - 0

