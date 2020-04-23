Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today. Picture: File
No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today. Picture: File
Health

COVID-19: CQ update, two new cases for Queensland

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Apr 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today.

Queensland only had two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the state total to 1026.

Two cases in the region remain active, one of those being international darts star Kyle Anderson. Health authorities report that both Mr Anderson and the other active Central Queensland case were in isolation at home.

Six other cases had since recovered.

New data released by the State Government revealed the region’s hardest hit by coronavirus and the Queenslanders most at risk of contracting the disease.

Fortunately, Central Queensland numbers were low on the list, with six cases reported in Rockhampton and one case reported in Livingstone.

All but one case was acquired from overseas. One of the cases reported in Rockhampton was acquired locally, where the contact was known.

Queensland Health’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said 955 of the 1026 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case.

“We’ve continued to see limited community transmission in Queensland, with 42 cases where we don’t know the source of infection,” Dr Young said.

“It’s encouraging that numbers are staying very low this week, with only eight cases recorded so far, and we want to keep it that way.

“Queenslanders continue to be reminded to stay home as much as possible and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising.”

coronavirus rockhampton covid-19 rockhampton queensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Scared and worried’: CQ darts star's COVID-19 diagnosis

        premium_icon ‘Scared and worried’: CQ darts star's COVID-19 diagnosis

        News Coronavirus confines international sportsman to a donga at his in-laws Central Queensland property

        Costigan’s $160m promise for ag schools

        premium_icon Costigan’s $160m promise for ag schools

        News A NQ First balance of power this election will reopen doomed colleges, leader...

        Central Queenslanders to enjoy more cuts to their power bill

        premium_icon Central Queenslanders to enjoy more cuts to their power bill

        News Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga says these are the biggest power bill cuts in a...

        Teacher wants Blue Card back after alleged DV, child sex

        premium_icon Teacher wants Blue Card back after alleged DV, child sex

        Crime Former Rocky teacher wins three-year battle to reinstate Blue Card