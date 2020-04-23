COVID-19: CQ update, two new cases for Queensland

No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today. Picture: File

NO new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today.

Queensland only had two new cases of COVID-19 overnight, raising the state total to 1026.

Two cases in the region remain active, one of those being international darts star Kyle Anderson. Health authorities report that both Mr Anderson and the other active Central Queensland case were in isolation at home.

Six other cases had since recovered.

New data released by the State Government revealed the region’s hardest hit by coronavirus and the Queenslanders most at risk of contracting the disease.

Fortunately, Central Queensland numbers were low on the list, with six cases reported in Rockhampton and one case reported in Livingstone.

All but one case was acquired from overseas. One of the cases reported in Rockhampton was acquired locally, where the contact was known.

Queensland Health’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said 955 of the 1026 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case.

“We’ve continued to see limited community transmission in Queensland, with 42 cases where we don’t know the source of infection,” Dr Young said.

“It’s encouraging that numbers are staying very low this week, with only eight cases recorded so far, and we want to keep it that way.

“Queenslanders continue to be reminded to stay home as much as possible and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising.”