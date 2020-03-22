COVID-19 cricket ban delivers two titles to minor premiers

Frenchville Falcons' skipper Brent Hartley: “The most satisfying thing from a captain’s point of view is that every player did something at some point of the year to get us to the finals.”

Frenchville Falcons' skipper Brent Hartley: “The most satisfying thing from a captain’s point of view is that every player did something at some point of the year to get us to the finals.”

CRICKET: The Frenchville Falcons have been crowned the A-grade and T20 premiers without a ball in either final being bowled.

The Falcons were set to meet arch rivals Gracemere in both deciders last weekend but the remainder of the 2019-20 season was cancelled last week in response to the coronavirus ­pandemic.

That meant the Falcons, who were minor premiers in both competitions, were awarded the titles.

The same criteria were used to decide winners in all other senior and the junior competitions.

Frenchville skipper Brent Hartley said it was dis­appointing that the premierships were decided this way but it was out of the players’ control.

He said his team were keen to play and hungry for victory after their two-wicket loss to The Glen in last weekend’s Cap Challenge final.

“We would have liked to play and get the result, but we couldn’t do that,” he said.

“This is why we put a massive emphasis on playing well all season and finishing on top and getting the minor premiership, because you never know what can happen.”

Hartley said the Falcons had enjoyed a really good season, losing just one game in the regular season.

“We played really well as a team and the most satisfying thing from a captain’s point of view is that every player did something at some point of the year to get us to the finals.”

The premiers are:

Frenchville Sports Club A-grade: Frenchville Falcons Cricket Club

Frenchville Sports Club reserve grade: North Rockhampton Cricket Club

Frenchville Sports Club third grade: Rocky United Cricket Club

Frenchville Sports Club Women: Brothers Green

Senior club champions: Frenchville Falcons Cricket Club

Under-16: Grammar Red

Under-14: Grammar Red

Under-12: Brothers Blue

Junior club champions: Rockhampton Grammar School Cricket Club