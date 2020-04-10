COVID-19: Decline in state’s weekly number of cases

A DECLINE in weekly cases of coronavirus has been recorded as Queensland residents continue to adhere to strict social distancing restrictions.

While the state totalled increased by 13 new cases overnight and the state’s total now sits at 965, the past seven days have delivered some promising numbers.

State Minister of Health Steven Miles said he expected daily numbers to vary, however the overall declining trend in confirmed cases is what mattered most.

“The trend continues to be much lower than the rate that we saw through late-March. That continues that trend of lower numbers,” he said.

“In fact, it means that for the past seven days to today we have had 93 cases, delivering an average daily growth of 1.5 per cent, down from a peak 7-day rate of 380.”

Minister Miles said the downward trend in confirmed cases was in credit to the public’s response to physical distancing regulations.

“This means that all of our efforts and sacrifices we are making are working, and they are helping to keep our community safe, our community well, and to save lives.”

Desipe the most of the public’s efforts, Queensland Police this morning announced they had issued nearly 300 individuals with hefty on-the-spot-fines.

“As of midnight Thursday, QPS have now issued 289 fines for breach of public health emergency orders, starting at over just $1300 on the spot fines,” Mr Miles said.

‘We’re really doing this to try and keep each other safe. By finding loopholes [in the rules] you’re just putting yourself and your community at risk, as well as receiving those large fines.”

Central Queensland’s number of confirmed cases currently sits at eight, with three of those considered recovered. Updated figures are expected this afternoon.

897 Queensland residents are currently in enforced quarantine in hotels throughout the state after returning from travels.

Of the confirmed 965 Queensland cases, over 700 of those are cosidered recovered from the potentially lethal COVID-19.

Sadly, 6117 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported nationwide with 53 patients succumbing to the virus.

The latest, a man in his 80, passed away in a Victorian hospital overnight.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.