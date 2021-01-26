Menu
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Health

COVID-19 detected in Yeppoon sewage

Timothy Cox
26th Jan 2021 1:15 PM
Fragments of COVID-19 were detected in sewage at seven more sites in the state, including in Yeppoon.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said viral fragments of SARS-CoV-2 were found at sewage treatment plants at Yeppoon, Condon (Townsville), Cairns South, Cairns Marlin Coast, Nambour, Maroochydore, Pulgul (Hervey Bay).

Queensland Health uncovered traces of the virus in Rockhampton last week.

“While this does not mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, we are treating these detections seriously,” she said.

“A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious.

“I continue to urge anyone who feels unwell in these communities to get tested and isolate.”

No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Queensland on Tuesday.

6,309 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

