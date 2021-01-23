Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Photo: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Health

COVID-19 discovered in Rocky sewage

Timothy Cox
23rd Jan 2021 3:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traces of COVID-19 have been found in Rockhampton sewerage, Queensland Health said on Saturday.

Routine testing returned positive results for viral fragments at sewerage plants in Townsville, Nambour, and Rockhampton.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said positive sewage results, collected on January 12, 18 and 19, were cause for the community to be alert, but not alarmed.

"A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected or is currently infected, is shedding the virus," she said.

"Infected people can shed viral fragments and that shedding can happen for several weeks to months after the person is no longer infectious.

"This does not necessarily mean we have new cases of COVID-19 in these communities, but I will once again stress the need to be vigilant with any COVID-19 symptoms."

Dr Young said that those in the three relevant areas should get tested immediately if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

"Please, get tested," she said.

"If there is a case in the community, it is critical we detect it through our testing mechanisms as quickly as possible to contain any potential spread and protect the great progress Queensland has made in recent months.

"I also want to reassure the community, local drinking water is thoroughly treated through processes that are designed to remove or kill microorganisms before they reach your taps - so there is no risk when drinking water, showering, watering the garden, swimming or other activities."

covid-19 covid sewage dr jeanette young
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nearly 30,000 vote before Rocky election day

        Premium Content Nearly 30,000 vote before Rocky election day

        Council News About half of all electors went to polling booths early to vote for Rockhampton’s mayor.

        TOO MANY: Voters annoyed by number of mayoral candidates

        Premium Content TOO MANY: Voters annoyed by number of mayoral candidates

        News “If they were that keen they should have stood before”.

        Crew searches for Gracemere blaze

        Premium Content Crew searches for Gracemere blaze

        News Those nearby should close doors and windows and keep medication close by.

        Teen handed $1279 in fines after leaving a crash scene

        Premium Content Teen handed $1279 in fines after leaving a crash scene

        News The crash was reported in Norman Gardens on Saturday afternoon