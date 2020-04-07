COVID-19: Easter break could undo dip in cases

FUNDING: CQ Healthcare workers are set to receive $96M in state funding as they prepare for a potential outbreak.

CENTRAL Queensland continues to experience a dip in confirmed cases of coronavirus amid strict social distancing regulations.

For its sixth consecutive day no new cases have been recorded in the region.

But Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk warned residents considering non-essential travel over the upcoming Easter break to change their plans as it could undo any progress.

Her warning comes after it was announced Central Queensland health professionals would receive up to $96 million in extra state funding to ramp up their COVID-19 preparations.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said eight positive cases were currently being managed in the region, however none were being treated in hospital.

“At this stage, all patients are being managed outside the hospital setting, however there are plans in place to use nearby private hospitals, should we need extra capacity,” she said.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service is prepared to escalate its response, Ms Lauga said, adding it would work closely with Mater Hospital in Rockhampton and Gladstone, and Hillcrest in Rockhampton if demand increased.

The state recorded 13 new confirmed cases yesterday, again dropping on Monday’s 14 new confirmed cases.

Queensland’s total now sits at 934 – 756 of those active – with more than 61,834 statewide tests conducted, while Australia’s number of confirmed cases near 6000.

The State Government on also announced revised COVID-19 testing, permitting anyone presenting with symptoms at a clinic or GP on the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Cairns to be tested.

The national death toll as at 4pm Tuesday stands at 46, with five deaths those of Queensland residents.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

Total confirmed cases to date:

Cairns and Hinterland – 30

Central Queensland – 8

Central West – 0

Darling Downs – 40

Gold Coast – 177

Mackay – 13

Metro North – 284

Metro South – 219

North West – 0

South West – 0

Sunshine Coast – 84

Torres and Cape – 0

Townsville – 22

West Moreton – 37

Wide Bay – 20

Overseas – 0

Total – 934