COVID-19: Fast facts
LATEST NEWS
- The state’s total no sits at 965 after 13 new cases were recorded overnight.
- Queensland has recorded a significant drop in new weekly cases by nearly 300.
- The national death toll as of Friday sits at 53.
- QPS has issued 289 on-the-spot fines to individuals breaching social distancing restrictions.
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken out of ICU and back to a hospital ward after contracting the virus.
- State Health Minister Steven Miles announced Queensland Government will purchase Gladstone Mater Hospital.
- Bartlett’s Tavern in Rockhampton was granted special permission to sell takeaway alcohol with meals on Good Friday – a first in 100 years occurrence.
MEDICAL ADVICE
If you have been overseas in the past 14 days and are feeling unwell, see a doctor immediately. Before your appointment, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so they can prepare.
Common symptoms include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath. For information on COVID-19 coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH or visit www.health.qld.gov.au
SOCIAL DISTANCING
- Only two additional guests are permitted inside your home, excluding those you live with.
- Keep 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible.
- Avoid shaking hands, kissing or hugging others.
- Those who breach the rules can be fined $1334.50 by Queensland Police.
All Australians should stay home unless:
- Shopping for essentials – food and necessary supplies;
- Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements;
- Exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements;
- Work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely.
LATEST AUS CASES
(As at 2pm Friday)
• ACT – 99
• New South Wales – 2822
• Northern Territory – 28
• Queensland – 964
• South Australia – 421
• Tasmania – 111
• Victoria – 1241
• Western Aust – 495
• Total: 6181