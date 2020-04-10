Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

COVID-19: Fast facts

Kaitlyn Smith
, kaitlyn.smith@capnews.com.au
9th Apr 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST NEWS

  • The state’s total no sits at 965 after 13 new cases were recorded overnight.
  • Queensland has recorded a significant drop in new weekly cases by nearly 300.
  • The national death toll as of Friday sits at 53.
  • QPS has issued 289 on-the-spot fines to individuals breaching social distancing restrictions.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken out of ICU and back to a hospital ward after contracting the virus.
  • State Health Minister Steven Miles announced Queensland Government will purchase Gladstone Mater Hospital.
  • Bartlett’s Tavern in Rockhampton was granted special permission to sell takeaway alcohol with meals on Good Friday – a first in 100 years occurrence.

MEDICAL ADVICE

If you have been overseas in the past 14 days and are feeling unwell, see a doctor immediately. Before your appointment, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so they can prepare.

Common symptoms include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath. For information on COVID-19 coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH or visit www.health.qld.gov.au

SOCIAL DISTANCING

  • Only two additional guests are permitted inside your home, excluding those you live with.
  • Keep 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible.
  • Avoid shaking hands, kissing or hugging others.
  • Those who breach the rules can be fined $1334.50 by Queensland Police.

All Australians should stay home unless:

  • Shopping for essentials – food and necessary supplies;
  • Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements;
  • Exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements;
  • Work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely.

limit of distilled spirits within the total volume of any transaction.

LATEST AUS CASES

(As at 2pm Friday)

­• ACT – 99

­• New South Wales – 2822

­• Northern Territory – 28

­• Queensland – 964

­• South Australia – 421

­• Tasmania – 111

­• Victoria – 1241

­• Western Aust – 495

­• Total: 6181

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Decline in state’s weekly number of cases

        premium_icon COVID-19: Decline in state’s weekly number of cases

        Health Queensland’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to drop, down nearly 300 compared to last month.

        BREAKING: Early morning home invasion in Rocky

        premium_icon BREAKING: Early morning home invasion in Rocky

        News Emergency services responded promptly after a male suspect was spotted entering a...

        Man attacked by snake in late night incident

        premium_icon Man attacked by snake in late night incident

        News A man was transported to Hospital after he was bitten by a snake

        CQ pub granted special permission for Good Friday

        premium_icon CQ pub granted special permission for Good Friday

        Business The surprising move is taking place on Good Friday for the first time in over 100...