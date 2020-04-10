COVID-19: Fast facts

LATEST NEWS

The state’s total no sits at 965 after 13 new cases were recorded overnight.

Queensland has recorded a significant drop in new weekly cases by nearly 300.

The national death toll as of Friday sits at 53.

QPS has issued 289 on-the-spot fines to individuals breaching social distancing restrictions.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken out of ICU and back to a hospital ward after contracting the virus.

State Health Minister Steven Miles announced Queensland Government will purchase Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Bartlett’s Tavern in Rockhampton was granted special permission to sell takeaway alcohol with meals on Good Friday – a first in 100 years occurrence.

MEDICAL ADVICE

If you have been overseas in the past 14 days and are feeling unwell, see a doctor immediately. Before your appointment, call ahead and advise of your symptoms and recent travel so they can prepare.

Common symptoms include: fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath. For information on COVID-19 coronavirus, contact 13 HEALTH or visit www.health.qld.gov.au

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Only two additional guests are permitted inside your home, excluding those you live with.

Keep 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible.

Avoid shaking hands, kissing or hugging others.

Those who breach the rules can be fined $1334.50 by Queensland Police.

All Australians should stay home unless:

Shopping for essentials – food and necessary supplies;

Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements;

Exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements;

Work and study if you can’t work or learn remotely.

LATEST AUS CASES

(As at 2pm Friday)

­• ACT – 99

­• New South Wales – 2822

­• Northern Territory – 28

­• Queensland – 964

­• South Australia – 421

­• Tasmania – 111

­• Victoria – 1241

­• Western Aust – 495

­• Total: 6181