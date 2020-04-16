Menu
Police are seen gathered at Surfers Paradise Beach. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Crime

Covid-19 fines jump by $30k overnight

by Elise Williams
16th Apr 2020 5:18 PM
THE number of Queenslanders flouting public health directions to stop the spread of COVID-19 has increased significantly overnight, as the past 24 hours have seen police hand out $106,000 in fines - an increase of $30,000 from the day prior.

A total of 80 Queenslanders were charged with breaching the public health directions yesterday compared to the 57 the day prior, taking the state's total to over $2.25 million in issued fines.

There was some good news however, as the number of vehicles intercepted at state borders decreased by over half.

A total of 2545 cars were intercepted at the border in the 24 hours to 12.01am today - compared to 5254 the previous 24 hours.

The number of people flying into the state since the laws were introduced on March 27 totalled 15,710 as a further 489 people flew into the state from other parts of the country in the last 24 hours.

 

 

Six people were denied entry into Queensland.

Police conducted 84 compliance checks on individuals in quarantine and 62 checks on non essential businesses.

