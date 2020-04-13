COVID-19: First case of community transmission in CQ

A WORKER at BMA’s Blackwater Mine who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night is not believed to have had any recent travel overseas according to a BMA spokesperson.

The Morning Bulletin understands this could be the first case of community transmission in Central Queensland, not linked to a returned traveller.

It is understood the worker was not infectious while at work.

According to BMA, the Rockhampton-based worker had not been on site since April 1 after using the BHP COVID-19 screening tool to self-assess their fitness to return to work.

“He is receiving appropriate health care and support at his home in the Rockhampton region, and will receive a high level of support from BMA during this time,” the spokesperson said.

However, it remained unclear as to how the worker contracted COVID-19.

In a media statement issued by Queensland Health yesterday, it was confirmed contact tracing was underway for the new case.

BMA are working closely with Queensland Health to support their contact tracing processes.

The company had contacted people who may have had interactions with the worker.

“Initial investigations have identified a small number of people who may have had close contact with the person concerned,” the spokesperson said.

“They have been isolated as a precaution in line with health authority guidelines and BMA is providing support.

“All workers currently on shift were also temperature tested by our paramedic and no abnormal temperatures were returned.

“In line with our commitment to health and safety as our first priority, we will continue to work with local public health authorities and to reinforce strict social distancing, hygiene and cleaning practices to help Blackwater Mine remain a healthy and safe place to work.”