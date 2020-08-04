COVID-19 Five Rocks camper fronts court

HE DROVE one of 14 vehicles belonging to campers found by police in Byfield National Park during COVID social distancing restrictions and got more than he bargained for.

David Patrick Chizzoni, 19, pleaded guilty on July 28 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of trespassing on Commonwealth Land.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police were called to Five Rocks in Byfield National Park on May 17 to reports of people camping in the area.

He said police found 14 vehicles parked in the area at The Three Rivers, which is at the northern end of Five Rocks, outside the Byfield National Park, and in Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

READ MORE HERE: Watch video of police busting campers at military facility

Sgt Janes said an Australian Defence Force officer confirmed The Three Rivers area was prohibited land.

Click here to see a Defence Force map showing where the Dismal Sector is: Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area

At the time, Queensland was subjected to Stage one of the government’s Roadmap to easing restrictions due to COVID-19.

Stage one restricted people to gatherings of up to 10 people in outdoor settings.

Sgt Janes said Chizzoni drove a gold Nissan Patrol to the location.

Chizzoni was given a Good Behaviour Bond of three months with $300 recognisance and no conviction recorded.

