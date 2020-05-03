Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Roache has not made the trip with his teammates. AAP Image/David Rowland.
Rugby League

COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

by Nick Walshaw
3rd May 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Warriors player Nathaniel Roache is understood to have missed the club's hyped flight into Tamworth on Sunday morning, making him the first player to be stood down by rugby league's strict new COVID-19 guidelines.

After weeks of headlines surrounding the Warriors Australian arrival, Roache was kept at Roache woke up sick, did not go to the airport and has now been tested.

Reports are also suggesting David Fusitu'a delayed departure for personal reasons and will have to do his own quarantine upon arrival.

The Auckland-based club will arrive in the Australian country music capital this afternoon to begin 14 days in quarantine.

The NSW Government has given the team permission to begin training immediately..

Originally published as COVID-19 forces Warrior to stay behind

More Stories

covid-19 nathaniel roache tamworth warriors

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How local footy season will look if comp gets green light

        premium_icon How local footy season will look if comp gets green light

        Sport Rocky league boss reveals the one proviso that could ultimately decide 2020 season’s fate.

        Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Koongal parkland

        premium_icon Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Koongal parkland

        News Queensland Fire and Emergency Services respond.

        One person seriously injured, second hurt in motorbike crash

        premium_icon One person seriously injured, second hurt in motorbike crash

        News Two persons have been taken to hospital with one in a serious but stable...