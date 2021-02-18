Menu
Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Health

COVID-19 fragments detected in North Rocky sewage

Timothy Cox
18th Feb 2021 5:19 PM
Fragments of COVID-19 have been detected in the Rockhampton North sewage catchment.

The catchment receives sewage from Parkhurst, Norman Gardens, Kawana, Park Avenue, Frenchville, Berserker, Koongal, The Common and Lakes Creek.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was possible the detection related to previous cases that can shed viral fragments for several months while not being infectious.

She said anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should come forward and get tested.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell,” Dr Young said.

“It is very important people with symptoms come forward right away and get tested – now more than ever – with the new cases we are seeing in other states and the amount of interstate travel that we’ve seen over the past while.

“It is critical we detect any cases that we may not be aware of as quickly as possible through our testing system, to contain any potential spread.

“We are concerned by the new variants that are emerging overseas that are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

