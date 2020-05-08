COVID-19 impact could force rate rise for Rocky residents

DISCUSSIONS about potential increases to rate charges are continuing at Rockhampton Regional Council as it explores the anticipated fallout effects of COVID-19 in the economy.

It has been previously reported council has lost a significant amount of income from Rockhampton Airport and development application fees.

A special council meeting was held on Thursday, hosted at the Pilbeam Theatre and livestreamed over the internet for the public to view.

The general rates and charges development for the 2020/21 budget was listed on the agenda and councillors and officers worked through potential changes.

The agenda item stated the general rates, water charges, sewerage and cleansing charges be increased by a consistent percentage.

A potential rates increase of 2.5 per cent was raised at the meeting as an example.

It was also considered the cap on concession to sporting clubs and community organisations be increased by the same percentage as the proposed average residential ratepayer increase, so they would not be affected by the increase.

The separate charges, the road network levy and environmental charge, are being proposed to remain fixed, as they have been in recent years.

There would no changes to council’s prompt payment discount on rates and charges at this stage.

It was also mentioned council could defer the rates notice issue until September and March, while encouraging residents to continue to pay in advance by direct debit.

Council’s pensioner concession could also be increased by $10 for the 20/21 year.

The council report notes that rates and charges make up for 71 per cent of council’s total revenue.

In the 2019/20 financial year rates and charges raised $156.6 million.

The rate revenue impacts where council lands with operational surplus for the year as well as the 10-year impacts.

It was noted the full effects of COVID-19 were unknown at this stage and the decision on the total quantum of rates required was not yet known.

The frequency of billing was also mentioned. Council currently issues rates notices biannually and it has been suggested to increase frequency to make it more affordable to the customer. Quarterly rate notices would be the preferred option.

Council will undergo more workshops and discussions before an official decision on the rates and charges increases and surrounding factors are made.

In a closed session of the meeting, the losses of COVID-19 impacts on council’s budget was discussed with a report of a number of options for consideration.

A report on the current priorities of council’s Hold ­Recover Grow Strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic with a requested endorsement from council was also in closed session.

Closed session went for more than four hours as councillors discussed the matters.

Coming out of closed session, councillors moved to leave the rates item on the agenda lie on the table to be discussed at the next council meeting, on Tuesday, May 12.