COVID-19: No new cases, CQ residents stuck overseas

Woolworths will employ 20,000 people nationwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Panic buying has emptied shelves in stores around Australia.

CENTRAL Queensland has recorded its second consecutive day without a confirmed COVID-19 case in the region as 62 more cases are confirmed across the state.

The state total now sits at 555, with the national total exceeding 3000.

Queensland Health said the majority of the state’s cases were from patients who had travelled overseas or had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

“The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state,” a statement said.

Earlier today, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said Queensland had not yet experienced community transmission and reinforced if no community health alerts had been issued, it meant authorities had been in contact with anyone exposed.

She did however say the state was expecting community transition to become an issue.

“We’re going to get community transmission – of course we are,” Dr Young said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced australians returning from overseas from midnight tomorrow would be quarantined in hotels and other accommodation facilities to enforce the 14-day self-isolation period.

With some travellers still making their way home from other countries, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the measure was crucial to prevent further spread of the virus from overseas.

The Prime Minister showed the card Australians must fill out when they return home and warned of penalties if they don’t comply with isolation rules.

Some Central Queenslanders marooned in South America are expected to be among those subjected to the new rules.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne announced today that a commercial charter flight would be commissioned to bring hundreds of Australians home from Peru and Uruguay over the coming days.

Ms Landry’s office said it was contacted by the family and friends of one Central Queenslander among the group stuck in South America.

“This flight will be welcome news for many concerned and worried parents who have contacted me since these countries have closed their borders,” she said.

There was no action taken today to enforce regional borders within Queensland despite growing calls over the past few days to have North Queensland closed off to non-essential travellers from South East Queensland.

The Premier’s advice for people has remained to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.