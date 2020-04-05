COVID-19: No new cases for Central Queensland

Central Queensland has not recorded any more cases of COVID-19 this weekend. Photo: file

Central Queensland has not recorded any more cases of COVID-19 this weekend. Photo: file

CENTRAL Queensland has not recorded any more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this weekend.

The number of cases in CQ has remained at eight, while Queensland has recorded 36 new confirmed cases over the weekend, raising the state total to 907. Surprisingly, there were only nine new cases for the state today.

The last two cases in CQ were reported on Wednesday, April 1, raising the total for the region from six to eight.

These two cases were confirmed to be a Yeppoon woman and woman from the Gladstone area.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the Yeppoon woman had returned from overseas and self-isolated as soon as she got home.

"She was tested at Rockhampton Hospital in her car, so no health professionals had any contact with her, apart from the ones who swabbed her," Ms Lauga said.

"She is now in quarantine in her home."

Ms Lauga said the second confirmed case was in the Gladstone region.

"She has returned from overseas as well and is now in quarantine," she said.

On Friday, Queensland Health's data sheet recorded a ninth confirmed case of coronavirus for CQ, however this was revealed to be an error.

"The latest announcement of COVID-19 positive cases list nine in Central Queensland," Ms Lauga announced as she confirmed Queensland Health's error.

"This has been identified as a data error that will be corrected in Saturday's update."

That error was corrected in Saturday's update, with the number of cases for the region remaining at eight.

Contact tracing is underway for the nine new cases recorded for Queensland today. If you were identified as a close contact, you will be contacted.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland - 30

Central Queensland - 8

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 40

Gold Coast - 174

Mackay - 12

Metro North - 274

Metro South - 206

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 84

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 22

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 20

Overseas - 0