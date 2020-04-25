Menu
No new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Central Queensland today. Picture: File
Health

COVID-19: No new cases of coronavirus for CQ

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Apr 2020 1:20 PM

THERE have been no new cases of coronavirus reported in Central Queensland today.

However, another two cases for Queensland were confirmed overnight.

Yesterday’s total case numbers were revised, and the state total remains at 1026.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed further encouraging signs measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 were working.

Ms Palaszczuk thanked Queenslanders for responding to restrictions and helping to flatten the curve.

“None of this is easy, but it’s worth it. It’s working,” she said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the low number of positive cases was despite record high testing.

“We’re conducting well over 2000 tests a day and still seeing low numbers, that means Queenslanders are doing to right thing and stopping the spread,” Mr Miles said.

“The Chief Health Officer has expanded testing criteria for anyone who has symptoms consistent with COVID-19. We’re determined to find and trace every case in Queensland.”

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer said currently, 964 of the 1026 confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, such as their partner or flatmate.

“Even though Queensland has recorded very low numbers of cases this week, Queenslanders are reminded to continue staying home as much as possible and stay in their suburb when undertaking essential activities such as going to the supermarket or exercising,” she said.

A total of 97,057 tests for COVID-19 has been undertaken in Queensland, with 2093 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.

coronavirus rockhampton covid-19 rockhampton queensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

