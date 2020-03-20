Menu
Health Minister Steven Miles at Parliament. Picture: Annette Dew
Health

COVID-19: No update from QLD Health on new CQ cases

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Mar 2020 6:27 PM
THERE has still only been one confirmed novel coronavirus case in Central Queensland, but other parts of the state including the south-east, Mackay and Wide Bay have recorded 40 more, taking the state’s total to 184.

READ: PM announces new crowd restrictions in COVID-19 update

READ: Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

A 60-year-old man, who was from the Brisbane region, is believed to have remained in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital today after coming into close contact with a 56-year-old woman who was a confirmed case on March 12 after travelling to Indonesia.

The Morning Bulletin reached out to Queensland Health for an update on the patient and confirmation of any new cases in the region.

Queensland Health did not provide an update, stating “all the information we are able to provide publicly is available in our media statements”.

Stocks on high demand items such as toilet paper, paster, noodles and sanitary items remained low across most major supermarkets in Rockhampton, but ALDI in Allenstown was an exception yesterday with a pallet of toilet paper still available at 11am.

ALDI in Allenstown was an exception this morning with a pallet of toilet paper still available at 11am.
Reports suggest the store had implemented stringent limits on customers.

Coles in Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre were out of toilet paper and paper towels by 11am.

The same was also reported at 9am at Woolworths in Parkhurst Town Centre, which had run out of toilet paper, tissues, certain frozen food and baby items, such as yogurt.

Coles in Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre were out of toilet paper and paper towels by 11am.
The Catholic Diocese issued a letter announcing all public masses and liturgies throughout the diocese had been suspended until further notice.

Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation have been dispensed. Baptisms, weddings and funerals have been asked to be limited to immediate family only.

To livestream Mass daily, go to the St Joseph’s Cathedral, Rockhampton, YouTube channel.

Rockhampton’s Relay for Life had also been postponed and will now be held in October.

The decision to postpone the event, previously meant to take place on May 16-17, was made to coincide with recommendations from the Australian Government regarding COVID-19.

Council pre-polling booths were also busy this morning after the introduction of increased social distancing requirements for voters and candidates.

EARLY BIRDS: Election candidate Mark Latcham believes COVID-19 has pushed more people into voting early.
Despite the majority of CQ community members wanting the Local Government Election delayed and increased postal voting, the Queensland Government continued to act on latest expert advice, saying it was still safe to proceed.

Rockhampton Regional Council announced yesterday public access to council offices, facilities, libraries and depots would be restricted from next week.

Central Highlands Regional Council libraries and transaction centres have also suspended public library events, programs and outreach until further notice.

Australia now has 786 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with seven people dying from the virus.

