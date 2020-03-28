COVID-19: Public health alert for Rocky flights

TWO FLIGHTS landing in Rockhampton from last Thursday have been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

VA1234 left Brisbane for Rockhampton on March 19.

The close contact rows are 18, 19, 20, 21, 22.

VA1249 also left Brisbane for Rockhampton on March 19.

The close contact rows for this flight are 20, 21 and 22.

All travelled arriving from interstate after midnight Wednesday March 25 must self-quarantine for 14 days, even if you have no symptoms.

Passengers from international flights must also isolate for 14 days.

If you develop symptoms, call your GP or 13HEALTH on 13 43 25 84.

Symptoms include fever, a cough, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.