COVID-19: QLD sees decrease in new daily cases

DECLINE: No new cases have been recorded for Central Queensland over the past 48 hours.

DECLINE: No new cases have been recorded for Central Queensland over the past 48 hours.

TOUGH social distancing restrictions have been credited for the overall decline in the daily total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Queensland.

Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk announced the state had recorded a total 14 new confirmed cases over a 24-hour period from Sunday to Monday.

As of Monday 3pm the state’s total sat at 921, with 743 of those cases considered to be active.

The drop in confirmed daily cases has been acknowledged as a steady decline compared to this past weekend where 36 new cases were reported.

It comes as the Central Queensland region experience its fifth consecutive day without recording any new cases.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the news of no new cases for the region was wonderful.

“It just goes to show that the self-isolation and quarantine rules are effective to flattening the curve,” she said.

“We still need to keep our foot on the brake in terms of social isolation and other restrictions, the data is showing that it’s working, but we need to absolutely still be vigilant.”

Ms Lauga thanked the Central Queensland community for their continued efforts with social isolation.

The last two cases for the region were reported mid last week, with a Yeppoon woman and woman from Calliope both testing positive after overseas travel.

It comes after a data error last Friday resulted in an incorrect ninth case announced for CQ. The error, however, was rectified by Queensland Health a short time later.

Contact tracing for the 14 new confirmed cases throughout Queensland has commenced

Most cases involved people who had travelled overseas or people who had contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

No new alerts have been added to the list of affected flights travelling to and from Central Queensland.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus