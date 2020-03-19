CORONAVIRUS: Minister confirms Rockhampton COVID-19 case

There was no toilet paper left on the shelves at Coles in City Centre Plaza this afternoon.

There was no toilet paper left on the shelves at Coles in City Centre Plaza this afternoon.

BREAKING: Health Minister Steven Miles said this afternoon that another COVID -19 case has been reported in Rockhampton.

"Since the last update I provided to parliament, we are today able to confirm a further 50 cases of COVID-19 the bulk of those are in the south east, 32 in Brisbane 12 of the gold coast with new cases in Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns," he said.

That brings the total number of cases to 144 statewide.

However an update from Queensland Health does detail the new Central Queensland case causing confusion over the Minister's comments.

INITIAL: TOILET paper was being sold by the roll at one CQ supermarket as panic buying and stockpiling continues to grip the Nation.

A Gracemere shopper sent in an SMS to The Morning Bulletin stating Woolworths hadn't restocked yet and toilet paper was being "sold by the roll".

"There were pensioners everywhere, at least one person collapsed," the SMS read in regard to the Gracemere store.

"Seriously people, only get what you need and stop panic buying."

ALDI in Allenstown was well stocked however toilet paper and frozen food sections were depleted.

At 2pm, there was no toilet paper left on the shelves at Coles in City Centre Plaza, however there was no sign of any anxiety with shoppers looking relaxed.

A customer notice read: "Due to the current high demand for toilet paper we have introduced a temporary limit of one pack per transaction."

Temporary limits of two packs per transaction were placed on other highly sought-after items as well, including pasta, rice, flour, milk, tissues, paper towels, hand sanitiser, liquid soaps, eggs, mince, and certain frozen foods.

The same couldn't be said about Woolworths in Allenstown this afternoon, with long lines of patient shoppers waiting to go through the checkouts.

Jatz crackers and rice crackers were sold out.

With Queensland fast approaching having 100 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state, positive cases in Rockhampton remained at one today.

So far there have been 94 cases recorded in CQ, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, West Moreton, the Sunshine Coast, Townsville and Kingaroy.

A 60-year-old man, who was from the Brisbane region, remained in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital today after coming into close contact with a 56-year-old woman who was a confirmed case on March 12 after travelling to Indonesia.

A reporter from The Morning Bulletin attended Priceline Pharmacy in Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre today and reported they had to stand behind a line at the front counter, where there was gladwrap over the EFTPOS machine and the salesperson was wearing gloves.

Priceline Pharmacy announced earlier in the week they were making some changes to how they operate in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. This included ceasing in store beauty services including ear piercing and removing product testers.

Key services such as Flu vaccinations will however continue to be available across all stores.

People arriving at one of Rockhampton's busiest medical centres were being quizzed about any recent overseas travel and any key coronavirus symptoms before their appointments.

While the waiting room at the Mandalay Medical Centre at Stockland Rockhampton was busy at opening time today, there were no patients who appeared to be suffering from any of any flu-like symptoms.

Rockhampton Regional Council also announced today public access to council offices, facilities, libraries and depots would be restricted from next week.

Chief Executive Officer Evan Pardon said the changes were in line with the Australian Government's measures in order to slow the spread of coronavirus and would give the community another measure of protection.

Across Australia, there have been 565 confirmed cases of COVID-19.