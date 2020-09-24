COVID-19 rules for transport industry softened

NEW directives from Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young came into effect for the state’s freight industry yesterday.

The rules apply to heavy vehicle drivers, logistics support workers, and other worked deemed essential in the transport sector.

Workers can now immediately return to Queensland from approved airports to ‘reposition’ for work after completing an interstate job.

Freight and logistics operators were also no longer required to quarantine while off duty, but must still follow all public health advice, including isolating when receiving a symptomatic COVID-19 test.

Testing recommendations remain in place, and workers still require border passes and COVID Safe Workplans.

Rocky’s Own Transport owner Bryan Smith said the rules truck drivers had to learn and adapt to were “very complex”, but nobody should criticise those who make them.

He said today’s changes improved the situation for his business and employees.

“It’s very easy to lay criticism at the hands of states with this,” he said.

“When Victoria’s circumstances changed, all the states sort of took off in directions as to how they were going to handle interstate travel.

“But by and large they’ve done a good job.”

Queensland freight workers were meant to minimise contact with people whenever possible and follow the relevant COVID-19 instructions at any location.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Mr Smith said. “It’s been difficult. But I understand.

“Everyone’s doing the best they can. Thing work into a routine after a while.

“The last thing anyone wanted was for anyone from this industry to move the virus between states.”