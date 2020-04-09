COVID-19: State Government reveals plans for CQ Hospital

BOOST: Rockhampton Hospital is also set to benefit from news of additional funding to CHHS. Generic

QUEENSLAND residents are being celebrated for their efforts as the state continues to see a steady reduction in the spread of COVID-19.

Overnight the state recorded only 10 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing Queensland's total to 953 - with just under 400 of those now considered recovered.

The gradual tapering of daily recorded cases comes off the back of State Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young's visit to Central Queensland this week.

The pair made a series of announcements since their arrival, the latest revealing the Queensland Government was set to purchase Gladstone's Mater Hospital in a bid to expand public health services in the region.

"After the COVID-19 pandemic we will transfer the hospital to Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service to deliver great health care in to the future," he said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said this would ensure the hospital remained open to provide wider care for the region.

It comes off the back of Wednesday's announcement that Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service would receive up to $96 million additional funding from the $1.2 billion package announced last month.

There was further positive news for Australians stood down from their jobs, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's JobKeeper packaged was passed by Parliament late Wednesday.

Australia's overall total of confirmed COVID-19 cases sits at 6079, however close to 1100 of those are considered to be recovered.

Currently, confirmed cases in New South Wales have surpassed 2700 with Victoria just under 1250.

The global death toll nears 89,000 with Italy seeing 17699 patients succumb to the virus.

Minster Miles once again urged those considering travel over the Easter long weekend to change their minds as it may have severe consequences on the state's progress.

"The Easter weekend will be our biggest challenge to date, I know that people want to travel and see their friends and families. We can't afford to let our guard down, please stay home unless you have to."

Queensland Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk's today addressed the media announcing the state's strict new rules for returning residents.

From midnight Friday, anyone returning home will need a special permit to cross Queensland's border and those who visited a virus hotspot will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

"Thank you, Queenslanders, we are doing a great job of flattening that curve and we want to keep it up," she said.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

Total confirmed cases to date:

Cairns and Hinterland - 32

Central Queensland - 8

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 41

Gold Coast - 179

Mackay - 13

Metro North - 288

Metro South - 223

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 86

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 23

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 22

Overseas - 1

Total - 953