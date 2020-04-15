Menu
Generic image inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING
News

COVID-19 UPDATE: CQ has no new cases, 5 for QLD

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
15th Apr 2020 1:31 PM

CENTRAL Queensland remains clear again of any new coronavirus confirmed cases as the latest update from Queensland Health has come through.

Queensland has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 999.

Central Queensland’s tally sits at eight active cases, one recovered with a total of nine to date.

Nearby in Mackay, they have had 15 cases, 10 of which are still active.

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

  • They were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case
  • They had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing may also be done for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND:

  • work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, a school or child care, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools.
  • Live in Brisbane, Gold Coast or Cairns
  • Live in or travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot
  • Live in or travelled from another state
  • Live in a First Nations community.
coronavirus coronavirus rockhampton covid-19 rockhampton queeensland health
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

