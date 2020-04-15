COVID-19 UPDATE: CQ has no new cases, 5 for QLD

Generic image inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

Generic image inside a lab at the CSIRO's high-containment facility in Geelong, Friday, January 31, 2020. CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, has commenced key research in the rapid global response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (AAP Image/David Crosling) NO ARCHIVING

CENTRAL Queensland remains clear again of any new coronavirus confirmed cases as the latest update from Queensland Health has come through.

Queensland has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 999.

Central Queensland’s tally sits at eight active cases, one recovered with a total of nine to date.

Nearby in Mackay, they have had 15 cases, 10 of which are still active.

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

They were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case

They had been overseas, including on a cruise.

Testing may also be done for people who have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, AND: