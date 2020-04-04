Menu
Central Queensland has not recorded any more cases of coronavirus. Photo: file
Health

COVID-19: Update for CQ, QLD Health corrects data error

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Apr 2020 11:15 AM
CENTRAL Queensland has not recorded any more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Yesterday, Queensland Health's data sheet recorded a ninth confirmed case of coronavirus for CQ, however this was revealed to be an error.

"The latest announcement of COVID-19 positive cases list nine in Central Queensland," Keppel MP Brittany Lauga announced as she confirmed Queensland Health's error.

"This has been identified as a data error that will be corrected in tomorrow's update."

That error was corrected in today's update, with the number of cases for the region remaining at eight.

Queensland recorded 27 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the state total to 900.

Contact tracing is underway for the 27 new cases.

Ms Lauga also advised yesterday that CQ's national parks were open, however campgrounds and visitor centres remained closed.

This came after the state government's announcement of national park closures caused a considerable amount of confusion within the community.

For more information, go to www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus

Total confirmed cases to date

Cairns and Hinterland - 29

Central Queensland - 8

Central West - 0

Darling Downs - 41

Gold Coast - 170

Mackay - 12

Metro North - 271

Metro South - 206

North West - 0

South West - 0

Sunshine Coast - 84

Torres and Cape - 0

Townsville - 22

West Moreton - 37

Wide Bay - 20

Overseas - 0

