COVID-19 vaccines could reach CQ by early next year

CENTRAL Queensland could be immune to COVID-19 as soon as early next year following a recent $3.2 million federal agreement surrounding two new trial vaccines.

Under the plan, global companies Novavax would supply 40 million doses, while 10 million vaccines would be produced in the joint venture between Pfizer and BioNTech.

This, however, would only occur after both had been proven safe and effective.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the government’s treatment strategy had secured access to a total four vaccines – and more than 134 million doses.

“These two new agreements strengthen the chances of residents in Capricornia receiving a safe and effective vaccine in 2021,” she said.

GOOD NEWS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry says the region may see vaccines as soon as early 2021

“This commitment forms a crucial part of the Australian Government’s response to COVID-19 and the strategy to protect the health and wellbeing of Australians and the national economy.”

Both vaccines are expected to be available nationwide from early to mid-2021, though only after gaining the tick of approval by the governing Therapeutic Goods Administration.

The two new agreements come in addition to earlier commitments made to the University of Oxford, along with another from the University of Queensland.

In a statement provided to The Morning Bulletin, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said securing multiple vaccines would provide Australians the best chance at gaining early access to a vaccine.

“We aren’t putting all our eggs in one basket and we will continue to pursue further vaccines should our medical experts recommend them,” the Prime Minister said.

“There are no guarantees these vaccines will prove successful, however our strategy puts Australia at the front of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine portfolio now had two protein vaccines and one mRNA and one viral vector type vaccine.

“The goal and the expectation is Australians who sought vaccination will be vaccinated within 2021,” Minister Hunt said.

“There are no surprises, health and aged care workers and the elderly and vulnerable will be the first to gain access to a vaccine that’s deemed safe and effective.”

It is understood people who are at high risk of exposure – health and aged care workers, the elderly and essential workers – will be first in line to be immunised.

Federal bodies are also reportedly consulting with the states and territories and medical experts and to determine framework for the initial rollout.

Key vaccination sites will initially include GPs, GP respiratory clinics, state and territory vaccination sites and workplaces such as aged care facilities.