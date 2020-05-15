COVID-19: Where to get tested in CQ

ANYONE with symptoms of coronavirus in the Rockhampton region is being urged to get tested following the news today of the latest case, a nurse from the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

The nurse had been infectious since May 3.

Contact tracing is underway including testing for the 115 residents of the centre and 180 workers.

Fever clinics are specialist clinics to assess people who may be infected with COVID-19.

The CQ Health fever clinics run seven days a week.

Phone 4920 5800 between 6am to 6pm to make an appointment.

The fever clinics are at the following locations:

• Rockhampton Hospital: 9am to 4pm. Canning St entrance, closest to Cambridge St.

• Yeppoon - Capricorn Coast Hospital: 12.30pm - 2.45pm. Hoskyn Dr entrance.

Other local respiratory clinics are available through GP practices at:

• Emerald Medical Clinic: Phone 4986 7400

• Gracemere Family Practice: Phone 4933 3334

Testing for COVID-19 involves collecting nasal (inside your nose) or throat swabs, and/or sputum (mucus coughed up). These samples are then transferred to the nearest laboratory that is set up to test for COVID-19.

If you are tested for COVID-19 but aren’t really sick, you may be sent home to self-isolate while you wait for the test results. This may take several days.

If you are really sick you may be admitted to hospital for treatment. If you become sicker while you are waiting for results, please contact your doctor or call an ambulance. Make sure you let them know you are waiting for test results for COVID-19.

Test results

If the result is positive, you will receive a call from a public health doctor or nurse who will tell you what to do next. If you are well enough to take care of yourself, you will need to stay at home in self-isolation until you recover. If you get sicker, you may be admitted to hospital in an isolation area.

If you have been waiting for results and it’s been more than 36-48 hours since your test, you can contact Pathology Queensland to confirm you have a negative result.

If you have been issued with a notice telling you to self-quarantine, you must stay in self-quarantine until the end date written on the notice, even if you get a negative result. This is because you may still develop COVID-19 infection.

If you are waiting on a test result, the people you live with and other close contacts do not need to be in quarantine unless the local public health unit tells them to. They should stay away from the sick person as much as possible. If the test result is positive, they may be assessed as a close contact and will then need to be in quarantine.

This information has been sourced from the Queensland Health website.