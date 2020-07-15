COVID-19 work downturn leads to alcohol fuelled DV offence

A DOMESTIC violence offender claimed he turned to drinking alcohol due to a COVID-19 downturn in work causing financial stress.

The man, 32, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to a Gracemere residence at 11pm on April 8 due to a domestic dispute.

He said the victim told police they had been verbally arguing and he had pushed her.

Snr Constable Rumford said the victim then went to the toilet and the defendant continued yelling at her through the door.

He said the defendant told police he couldn’t recall much of the incident as he had been drinking throughout the day.

The court heard the victim did not sustain any injuries.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had been in a relationship with the victim for 11 years and they had five children.

He said at the time of the offence, there was a downturn in work due to COVID-19, which resulted in financial stress and he turned to alcohol.

Mr Robertson said the defendant had made efforts to self rehabilitate since being charged by abstaining from alcohol.

The defendant was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.