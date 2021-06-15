Covid app used in murder investigation

Police accessed confidential data from the SafeWA check-in app for a “very high profile murder” probe, prompting the West Australian government to introduce urgent legislation to stop it from happening again.



Attorney-General John Quigley said police had also ordered information to be handed over for an alleged attempted murder case.

He said he made “no criticism of the police for issuing those notices” because their actions had been lawful at the time.

But the new legislation being introduced in parliament will mean police and the Corruption and Crime Commission will no longer be allowed to access such information.



“The government has had to do a balancing act,” Mr Quigley told reporters on Tuesday.

“Because it is so important to maintain community confidence in SafeWA, we’ve come down in favour of nobody.

“Not the CCC, not someone under freedom of information, not the police – nobody sees this information.”

Mr Quigley said the new legislation would “protect the sanctity and confidentiality” of data collected through the app, which was supposed to be used for contract tracing Covid-19 cases.

“By bringing in this legislation, it is not as though we are impeding the police in any way because they have at their resources far more sophisticated methods of locating someone’s whereabouts,” Mr Quigley said.

Under the law, businesses must keep data for 28 days then destroy it.

Failure to do so could lead to up to one year in prison and a fine of $20,000, while corporations face a $250,000 fine and two years behind bars.

West Australian Attorney-General John Quigley said the new legislation would “protect the sanctity and confidentiality” of data collected through the app. Picture: Angie Raphael/AAP

Opposition leader Mia Davies said the state government had breached the trust of the West Australian public.

“When the government announced the SafeWA app, they made repeated assurances that data collected would solely be accessible by the Department of Health for the purposes of contact tracing,” Ms Davies said.

“This was a pact Labor made with the West Australian community when the SafeWA app was launched – having broken their promise to the community, the Labor government now has to deal with the reality that public confidence in the app has been eroded.

“The Attorney-General raised concerns this data could be used in civil litigation or even in family court to prove the whereabouts of another person.

“That is a deep betrayal of what the Premier promised this data would be used for when asking millions of West Australians to download this app.”

There have been more than 245 million SafeWA check-ins since the app was made compulsory in December.



Originally published as Covid app used in murder investigation