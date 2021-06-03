Menu
COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out Expands To All Victorians 40 And Over
News

Covid blood clot patient rushed to ICU

by Darren Cartwright
3rd Jun 2021 6:29 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM

Eight new cases of blood clots have been linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout with one patient rushed into intensive care.

The number of Australians affected by blood clots during the Covid vaccine rollout has now topped 40, according to the federal government’s health body.

The Therapeutics Goods Association (TGA) reported four confirmed cases of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) likely to be linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and another four deemed probable.

The four confirmed cases were a 40-year-old Victorian woman, being treated in NSW, a 70-year-old Victorian woman, an 82-year-old NSW woman and a 70-year-old man from Queensland.

The four cases classified as probable were a 72-year-old man from South Australia, a 61-year-old woman from NSW, and a 73-year-old man and 67-year-old woman, both from Queensland.

“One of the newly confirmed patients is currently critically unwell and is in intensive care,” the TGA revealed in its latest report.

The TGA would not confirm which state the intensive care patient was from.

It takes the number of confirmed cases to 31, along with 10 probable cases, all related to the rollout of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Of those who suffered, or belief to have suffered, vaccine-related blood clots, 13 are in hospital, four have been discharged but require outpatient medical care.

Another 23 have been discharged from hospital and are recovering, while one has died, the TGA said in its weekly report

“Nine of these 41 cases were more serious and required treatment in intensive care for a period of time,” the report stated.

More to come.

