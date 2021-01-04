Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Covid19 Fever Clinics in Central Queensland have extended their opening hours to meet demand.
Covid19 Fever Clinics in Central Queensland have extended their opening hours to meet demand.
Health

COVID clinics extend hours in CQ to meet demand

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gladstone and Rockhampton COVID testing clinics have both extended their hours as the state records five new positive cases.

At the Gladstone Hospital hours are increased from 7am to 3pm on Monday and Tuesday and at the CQUniversity Health Clinic in Rockhampton from 6.30am to 3pm.

This comes as many people around the state have experienced long wait times of up to threes over the weekend including in Brisbane and Mackay.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Acting Premier Cameron Dick said test results were being turned around within 24 hours but warned Queenslanders they must remain vigilant.

“Complacency is the enemy, vigilance is our friend,” he said.

Anyone in Queensland who has been in Victoria on, or since Monday 21 December 2020, has been advised to immediately get tested and quarantine until receiving a negative result.

In the past day there have been almost 6300 tests conducted in Queensland.

The number of tests in Central Queensland is yet to be confirmed.

The total number of active cases in Queensland is 17, all of which are in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast or Brisbane.

Testing locations

Rockhampton:

QML Rockhampton, 28-30 Bolsover St, Rockhampton

Rockhampton dedicated COVID-19 centre, 102 Bolsover St, Rockhampton

CQ University Rockhampton Clinic, Berrill Lane, Rockhampton

Gracemere Family Practice, Shop 6, Gracemere Plaza, 21 Lawrie Street, Gracemere

Yeppoon- Capricorn Coast HHS, 8 Hoskyn Drive, Hidden Valley

QML Yeppoon, 41 Arthur St, Yeppoon

Gladstone:

Gladstone Hospital, Park Street, West Gladstone

Dedicated COVID Centre, 165 Auckland Street, Gladstone

QML Gladstone, 2 Tank St, Gladstone

Gladstone Respiratory Clinic, 1 Hayes Ave, Boyne Island

covid-19 testing gladstone covid-19 rockhampton covid
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor

        Premium Content Multiple break and enters reported in Lammermoor

        Crime A member of the public allegedly found at least four youths inside their home in Lammermoor Monday morning.

        Police investigate single-vehicle crash in laneway

        Premium Content Police investigate single-vehicle crash in laneway

        Breaking It is understood the occupants of the vehicle decamped from the scene before police...

        Fire crews tackle after-dark shed fire at Woorabinda

        Premium Content Fire crews tackle after-dark shed fire at Woorabinda

        News Emergency services were called to a shed fire at Woorabinda Sunday night.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.