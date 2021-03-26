ALERT: COVID-positive man ‘infectious in community for week’

Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 community transmission with a man in his 20s infectious in the community since last Friday.

A 26-year-old man from Stafford returned a positive COVID-19 test late on Thursday but had developed symptoms on Monday with health authorities fearing he was infectious in the community since last Friday.

The man tested positive at the Nundah respiratory clinic but had visited several locations across Greater Brisbane in the past seven days.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said immediate action was being taken from 12pm today.

"Aged care, hospitals, prisons, people caring for people with a disability will be closed to visitors but this will be confined to the Brisbane City Council areas and to Moreton," she said.

In total, there have been seven new cases in the past 24 hours - the one case of local transmission plus three from PNG, one historic and two from Ethiopia.

The six other cases were detected in hotel quarantine.

A health directive has been sent to hospitals in the region directing staff to wear masks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new case should not cause alarm.

"We need to keep up our social distancing," she said.

"We need to make sure we're doing our really good hand hygiene."

The Premier issued a reminder to members of the public that precautions should still be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

"People are not social distancing," the Premier said.

"Everyone is doing handshakes again.

"Now is not the time to break our social distancing.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "absolutely critical" that people who were sick stay home and get tested, particularly over the next few days.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they don't know where the case has come from, with authorities waiting on genome sequencing results.

"This gentleman developed symptoms on Monday, became reasonably unwell. He then stayed home so he had been out and about in a presymptomatic period as you would expect for a young man," she said.

"He developed symptoms on Monday," Dr Young said.

"He then stayed home.

"He had been out and about in his pre-symptomatic period."

Genome sequencing results are expected back later today.

SOME OF THE VENUES THE MAN HAS VISITED INCLUDE:

March 20:

11am: Carindale shopping centre (several places there) HIGH RISK AREA

8pm: Baskin-Robbin's ice cream at Everton park

March 21:

8am-9am: Fresh food market stall at gasworks, Newstead.

12.20 pm: Mamma's Italian waterfront restaurant at Redcliffe

March 22:

Working at Paddington as a landscaper

12.30pm: visited Guzman y Gomez, Stafford City Shopping Centre

1pm Bunnings at Stafford.

March 23-24:

Isolated at home

March 25:

Tested at Nundah Family Clinic, Sandgate Road in Nundah.

Visited Aldi at Stafford for about 10 minutes that day

The man was moved to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on Thursday night after test results were confirmed.

Dr Young said the man had not been overseas recently.

She said people need to wear a mask if they couldn't social distance.

Dr Young has urged people to enjoy the outdoors this weekend and to remember the one person per 2sqm rule when inside.

"Please stay home if you're sick," she said.

More to come.

