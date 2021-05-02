COVID could potentially render some men infertile: study

Men are more susceptible than women to reproductive tract infections from COVID rendering some infertile, new research has found.

Scientists from the Australian and New Zealand Society of Reproductive Endocrinology have combined with the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine for the research on the virus’ impacts on fertility.

Their research was presented this week at the 10th Congress of the Asia Pacific Initiative on Reproduction ASPIRE.

Reproductive medicine specialist Associate Professor Virgilio Novero said research had found COVID disrupts the protective role of an enzyme on the surface of many cells.

He said the enzyme played a protective role in the regulation of bodily functions including cardiovascular, renal, central nervous and reproductive systems.

“It has been concluded from preliminary studies that the testis may be a potential target for COVID-19 infection and that this may result in testicular damage and dysfunction causing a decline in fertility,” Associate Professor Novero said.

“Three available studies on the presence of COVID-19 in vaginal fluid of women each returned negative results.

“The systemic effects of COVID-19 infection may be more detrimental factors to female fertility and pregnancy than direct infection of the reproductive tract.”

Fortunately, the impact of the COVID pandemic on CQ has been limited, with the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service experiencing only 15 cases of the virus.

Associate Professor Novero said while some tests found no evidence of the virus in the sperm or testis, another study showed 15 per cent of men tested positive for the virus in their semen.

As a result, the Australian and New Zealand Society of Reproductive Endocrinology and other international agencies have issued advice to patients regarding fertility treatment and COVID vaccines.

In the early stages of the pandemic it was recommended that new IVF treatment cycles be suspended to help arrest the potential spread of the virus.

Associate Professor Novero said large international studies were required to better understand the full impact of COVID-19 on male and female reproductive systems.

He cautioned that there were still many unknowns including whether sexual transmission of COVID-19 is possible, emerging COVID-19 variants, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and strategies to prevent viral transmission in IVF laboratories to safeguard against COVID-19 contamination of embryos.

“These issues may have a bearing on future human reproduction,” Associate Professor Novero said.

