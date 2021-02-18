COVID FINES: How many have been handed out in CQ

Plain clothes police officers patrol the Botanical Gardens to enforce public health regulations, during the first day of COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane in January. Greater Brisbane is under a 3-day lockdown orders after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive to the UK strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Plain clothes police officers patrol the Botanical Gardens to enforce public health regulations, during the first day of COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane in January. Greater Brisbane is under a 3-day lockdown orders after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive to the UK strain of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Hundreds of inspections related to COVID-19 restrictions have been carried out across Central Queensland according to the latest data.

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation compliance inspectors were appointed as Emergency Officers under the Public Health Act to assist Queensland Health monitor compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state, more than 6,000 public health inspections have been carried out by OLGR compliance officers, with 34 infringement notices handed down.

From March 23 2020 to January 24 2021, OLGR inspectors in Central Queensland*:

completed 598 public health inspections

completed 38 investigations

issued 140 warnings for key matters including failing to complete COVID Safe training, dancing, exceeding occupant capacity, seating and incomplete or inaccurate record keeping

issued one infringement notice for allowing dancing when not permitted ($6672).

The following Local Government Areas were used to define Central Queensland: Banana, Barcaldine, Barcoo, Blackall Tambo, Boulia, Central Highlands, Diamantina, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Longreach, Mackay, Rockhampton, Whitsunday, Winton and Woorabinda.

The breach (dancing when not permitted) occurred in a Capricorn Coast hotel.

The infringement notice was issued on July 17, 2020.

OLGR staff carry out inspections at venues with liquor licenses; other venues such as cafes and businesses, fall under the jurisdiction of police officers.

Queensland Police Service reported it issued 395 COVID-19 fines in the Central Region up until February 8.

QPS’s central region covers Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Mackay, Maryborough, Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast.