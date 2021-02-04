COVID fragments detected in Yeppoon sewage again

Fragments of SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in the Yeppoon sewage catchment.

The Yeppoon catchment receives sewage from the suburbs of Taroomball, Inverness, Hidden Valley, Rosslyn, Mulambin, Cooee Bay, Barlows Hill, Lammermoor, Meikleville Hill, Pacific Heights, Taranganba, and Yeppoon.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said continued detections across the state were becoming more concerning.

“We continue to urge anyone with any symptoms, no matter how mild to come forward and get tested,” she said.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, diarrhoea, nausea or vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

“This is especially important now more than ever, as we know the new variants emerging overseas are more contagious than previous variants we have seen in Queensland.

“It is, of course, also possible that this detection relates to previous COVID-19 cases who can shed viral fragments for a couple of months after they are no longer infectious.”

She said that preliminary results from a potential case in north Brisbane returned negative, with more test results to come.

Another potential case in Townsville was today also confirmed as an historical case.