COVID hotspot guests staying on CQ island

Guests from COVID hotspots are currently in isolation on Heron Island Resort, Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Guests from COVID hotspots are currently in isolation on Heron Island Resort, Southern Great Barrier Reef.

SEVERAL guests on Heron Island have been forced into self-isolation after they travelled from COVID-19 hot spots into Queensland.

Aldesta Hotels sales executive Lisa Janson confirmed following the directive given by the Queensland Department of Health, that the island’s operators were “undertaking precautionary measures with regards to several guests who are currently on Heron Island.”

“Testing is currently in the preliminary stages and at this time Heron Island has no known cases of COVID-19,” Ms Janson said.

“The guests are currently in good health and are complying with the government’s request to self-isolate.”

Heron Island resort has taken precautionary measures to protect guests on the island.

This is the latest in a string of woes for the island’s operators who recently were forced to evacuate guests due to operational issues with the desalination plant.

A problem on December 5 meant the island was unable to produce water.

For the comfort and safety of guests, the operators asked those who were on-site at Heron Island to depart while operations were briefly suspended. They have since resumed.

Heron Island was forced to evacuate guests earlier this month.

That issue resulted in a mix of unfavourable and positive reviews on TripAdvisor.

Heron Island in Central Queensland.

The water problem was just another hit for the island which is estimated to have lost $1.25 million for the month of April alone when COVID-19 restrictions first kicked in.

Chris Hemsworth with Heron Island general manager Andreas Supper during the star's visit to the island to film science series Limitless earlier this year.

Prior to COVID-19 forcing major restrictions around the state and country, Aldesta Hotels which runs Heron and Wilson islands, announced Andreas Supper as the new general manager.

Before this, Mr Supper was general manager of Lady Island eco resort for more than six years.