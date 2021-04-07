COVID lockdown impacts auction of massive acreage

AUCTION: 225 Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara, passed in at auction on March 29. It is now on the market for $969,000. Picture: Contributed

The recent COVID-19 lockdown in Queensland has impacted the auction of an acreage on the Capricorn Coast.

The 100-acre property at 225 Pine Mountain Drive, Mulara, was passed in at auction on March 29.

Sales consultant at Harcourts Yeppoon, Bert Watson, said half a dozen people attended last week’s auction and only two were registered bidders.

Mr Watson said he believed the auction’s numbers were impacted by the COVID lockdown that was initiated the week before.

“We had six bidders indicate they would be attending but then some of them were impacted by the implications from the lockdown,” he said.

On the property is a solid brick home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living rooms. Picture: Contributed

“I had one guy who was at the Sunshine Coast and had to quarantine when he came back.”

However, despite that setback, he said the advertising campaign leading up to the auction went well.

“We had 27 inspections of the property prior to auction from a variety of members of the community from near and far,” he said.

“It is a wonderful property and great value for money.

“There is very little around like it.”

The property also boasts a self-contained granny flat with a fenced yard and garden shed. Picture: Contributed

He said the current owners were looking to sell to live closer to work in Emerald.

The property spans 100 acres with full boundary fencing, divided into four internal paddocks with firebreaks and a dam for livestock and gardens.

On the property is a solid brick home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two living rooms, as well as a self-contained granny flat with a fenced yard and garden shed.

The property also boasts a farm shed, four water tanks and secure parking for three cars and five more undercover parking spaces.

Mr Watson said the main feature of the property was the 100 acres of flat land that you could do anything with.

There is also a dam for livestock and gardens. Picture: Contributed

He said the property offered “peace and quiet”, as well as space for horses, cattle or any outdoor activity requiring a few acres of flat land.

“It is peaceful, quiet and relaxed – you can get away from it all,” he said.

The property is on the market for $969,000.

If you are interested, call Mr Watson at Harcourts Yeppoon.

