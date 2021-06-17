Menu
A-League - Melbourne City v Newcastle
Covid lockout leads to A-League semi-final being moved to Sydney

by Marco Monteverde
17th Jun 2021 10:13 AM | Updated: 10:30 AM

Melbourne City have lost hosting rights to Sunday’s A-League semi-final against Macarthur FC, with the game to be played at Sydney’s Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

With the Victorian government having made the decision to ban spectators from AAMI Park because of Covid fears, A-League officials on Thursday made the decision to play the game at the “neutral” Sydney venue to allow fans to attend rather than at an empty Melbourne stadium.

“I share the frustration of Melbourne City and the club’s supporters that the home A-League semi-final they had earned by being premiers can’t be played at AAMI Park,” A-League commissioner Greg O’Rourke said.

“But with the game due to be played in less than four days, we have had to make the decision to move it to Sydney so that both teams can plan accordingly.”

Netstrata Jubilee Stadium will also host Saturday night’s semi-final between Sydney FC and Adelaide United.

City had been confident of Sunday’s match being played in Melbourne in front of fans after A-League officials had declared on Tuesday that they were confident a restricted crowd of 25 per cent of AAMI Park’s 29,500 capacity would be permitted to attend.

Via a statement on their website City said: “We are, alongside every city fan, extremely disappointed by this decision and we want you to know that we did everything in our power to keep the game at home.

“Our City boys are as focused as ever and we will be backing them in to get the result on Sunday afternoon.

“As always, we’re behind them no matter if the game is played at AAMI Park, Jubilee Stadium, or on the moon.

“If, as we’re striving for, grand final qualification is achieved, we’ll once again pick up the fight to have crowds at home.”

O’Rourke said: “Should Melbourne City win through and earn the right to host the A-League 2021 grand final, we very much hope that their supporters will be able to attend in person at AAMI Park should restrictions by then allow it.”

Originally published as Covid lockout leads to A-League semi-final being moved to Sydney

