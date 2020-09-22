Covid measures in place for a safe food and wine festival

THE CAPRICORN Food and Wine Festival will kick off this Friday, albeit in a different format than it has been in previous years.

Presented by Kitchen Design CQ, the organisers have worked with Queensland Health to present a COVID safe event.

Event organiser Callan Buchholz spoke to The Morning Bulletin as he was on the riverfront today setting up for the event.

“It’s all coming together,” he said.

“We are just super excited to have an event in general.”

They were granted approval from Queensland Health a fortnight after months of waiting.

While it was getting quite close to the event, Callan was confident they would be approved – given the football can still go ahead.

Callan Buchholz at the launch of the 2020 Capricornia Food and Wine Festival.

For their application they had to submit an 80 page document with COVID-19 safe measures.

The measures included furniture set up for social distancing, patrons to sit with their group and avoid co-mingling with other guests, no dancing, guests to sit while eating and drinking, increased cleaning, ample hand sanitiser and COVID screening at entry.

Despite this, at no point were they not going to go through with the event.

“If we gave up, I wouldn’t have a business,” Mr Buchholz said.

“If we couldn’t deliver the event, what chance does everyone else have.

“We are the type of people that just gets things done.”

It will be the first big event for the Rockhampton region since COVID-19 as major celebrations such as the Rockhampton Agricultural Show, Rockhampton River Festival and Yeppoon’s Village Festival were all cancelled.

As of Tuesday, 17 events have already sold out and there are only a limited number of tickets left in two events.

Tickets can still be bought for entry to the festival grounds.

“People are going to miss out on the event, it’s just the way it is,” he said.

TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR:

Friday festival pass: 5pm to 11.30pm

Farmer Meets Foodie Chef’s Table: Friday, 6pm

Saturday festival pass: 4pm to 11.30pm

Cri Dine + Food and Wine: Saturday, 7.30pm

Visit www.capricornfoodandwine.com.au to buy tickets and for more information

NEED TO KNOW:

The entry is located at the front of Boathouse on Quay St

Anyone who is feeling sick will need to stay home

Each individual will need to sign in and answer COVID screening questions before entry

Cashless event, Eftpos only

There is a current full road closure of Quay St between William and Denham St until 6am Tuesday September 29

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and observe all signs and traffic directions

