Two $90,000 scholarships are available to work on a major project for the Gladstone Port in the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2
News

Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

Lachlan Berlin
25th May 2021 6:15 AM
The Australian Border Force has confirmed that a ship docked at the Port of Gladstone has Covid-positive crew members.

An ABF spokesman said the Department of Home Affairs is aware of people on board the Greek-flagged gas tanker who have tested positive to the coronavirus. "All crew have remained on board the ship, crew members who have tested positive are in isolation," the spokesman said.

"The ABF is in contact with Queensland Government authorities who are co-ordinating a medical response." The spokesman said quarantine arrangements are a matter for each state and territory.

Earlier: An LNG tanker carrying Covid-positive crew has tried to dock at the Port of Gladstone.

The Greek gas tanker Maran Gas Achilles attempted to enter on Monday, May 24 after Queensland Health approved it to dock the day before.

But five people on board were reported to have been a close contact of a Covid case, and have since been isolated on board.

It is understood the ship departed Singapore on May 15 and everyone is being tested.

Authorities have prohibited anyone from the mainland onto the ship until further notice, but it’s understood it will need to dock to ensure LNG tanks don’t become full.

MORE TO COME …

